BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $12.24.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
