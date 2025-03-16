BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

