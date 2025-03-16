Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 949 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 40,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 43,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

