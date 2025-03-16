Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 0.73. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
