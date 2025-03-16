Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 0.73. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadway Financial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 90,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

