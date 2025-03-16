Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Camping World were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 5,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Camping World Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CWH stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner bought 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

