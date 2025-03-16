Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.