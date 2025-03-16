Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Scotiabank dropped their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.00. UiPath has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in UiPath by 136.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 108,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 62,650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in UiPath by 60.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 557,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in UiPath by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,959 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

