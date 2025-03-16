Cardlytics’ (CDLX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amit Gupta sold 46,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $159,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,365.80. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $84,245.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,223.20. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,454 shares of company stock worth $391,864. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Cardlytics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

