Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,408,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $37,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,928,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 10,320.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,910,000 after buying an additional 1,914,264 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 993.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $30,358,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

