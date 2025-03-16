Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stock Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

