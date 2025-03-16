ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ChampionX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 4.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Up 3.1 %

ChampionX stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.28. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.