Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,799 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 992,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $39,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061. The trade was a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $53,049.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,482.96. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,937 shares of company stock worth $570,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Up 2.3 %

TENB opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -120.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.