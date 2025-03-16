Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 915,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $37,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,493,000 after buying an additional 446,683 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI opened at $39.04 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. UBS Group upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 price target on Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

