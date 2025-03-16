Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $39,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.