Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $38,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of DXC opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

