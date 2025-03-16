Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $40,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 281.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $18.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

