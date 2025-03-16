Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $39.23 Million Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $39,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Parsons

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.