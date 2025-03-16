Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $39.76 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,992,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,028 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $39,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.