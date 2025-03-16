Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $280.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $224.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $230.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after purchasing an additional 487,823 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,314,000 after purchasing an additional 269,925 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after purchasing an additional 136,699 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

