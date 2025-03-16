Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMRX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Chimerix

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $13,124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,614,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 161,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 1,318.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,213,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,864 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,169,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

