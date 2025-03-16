Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Citizens & Northern worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 95,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZNC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $312.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. Citizens & Northern Co. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CZNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Citizens & Northern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

