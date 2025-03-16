Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,176,194 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $39,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,382,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,247 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,316,786 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 391,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 232.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,113,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,837 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,999,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,964.75. The trade was a 1.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

