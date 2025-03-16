Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the February 13th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

