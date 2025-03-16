Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the February 13th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group lowered Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CODYY
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.