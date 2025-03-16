comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

comScore Stock Down 1.0 %

SCOR stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. comScore has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). comScore had a negative return on equity of 243.87% and a negative net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

