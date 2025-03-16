Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) Short Interest Up 95.3% in February

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the February 13th total of 553,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 22.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ YYAI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.17. Connexa Sports Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative net margin of 546.78% and a negative return on equity of 284.53%.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.

