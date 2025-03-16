Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the February 13th total of 680,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Digihost Technology by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,200,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 403,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digihost Technology by 108.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Digihost Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Digihost Technology by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Digihost Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

DGHI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.68. Digihost Technology has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Digihost Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

