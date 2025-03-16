Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 63,613 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $930.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

