Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of ENZ opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

