Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Up 96.4% in February

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of EOSEW opened at $0.40 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
