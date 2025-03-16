Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Up 96.4% in February

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the February 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of EOSEW opened at $0.40 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

