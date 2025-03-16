Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,250 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,172,000 after acquiring an additional 811,425 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 42,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

