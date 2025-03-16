First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $12,589,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2,612.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 70,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FDT opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28.

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.