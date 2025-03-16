First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $998.80 million, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FWRG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FWRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at $634,880.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.