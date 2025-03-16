Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price objective on Fluent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $34.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.30. Fluent has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.06 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 64.75% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluent will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 216,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

