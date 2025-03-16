Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Fossil Group Stock Down 6.1 %

FOSL opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.12. Fossil Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The accessories brand company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.30 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

About Fossil Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,016,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fossil Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 924,765 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 205,489 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Fossil Group by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 388,485 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 287,864 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

