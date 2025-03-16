Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Fossil Group Stock Down 6.1 %
FOSL opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.12. Fossil Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The accessories brand company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.30 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%.
Institutional Trading of Fossil Group
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fossil Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.