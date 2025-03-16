Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 385,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FOX by 7.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in FOX by 23.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

