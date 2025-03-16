Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.89.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

