FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

FTAI stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,043.00 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,940,000 after buying an additional 3,034,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,547,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,325,000 after acquiring an additional 184,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

