FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 194.3% during the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,755,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 564,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 5,651.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 342,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 275,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 5,940,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ FIP opened at $4.80 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.36%.

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

