Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 2,893.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 400,289 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 29,051 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,360,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 228,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 110,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.14. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

