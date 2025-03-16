Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.6% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 107,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 11.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,239,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $471,651,000 after buying an additional 232,933 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Apple by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,475,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $732,062,000 after buying an additional 92,821 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 145,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Granite FO LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.77. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.22.

Apple Profile

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

