Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Up 9.3% – What’s Next?

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $278.95 and last traded at $282.66. Approximately 10,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 48,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $449.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

