Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 95.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 30.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Hasbro by 194.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.8 %

HAS stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

