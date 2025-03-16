Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 433.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $20.45 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

