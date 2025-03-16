Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16.
Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 67.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
See Also
