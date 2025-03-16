Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

About Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

