HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.7% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 66,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,125 shares of company stock valued at $137,062,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.3 %

NVDA opened at $121.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.