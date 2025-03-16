Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,658,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Innoviva by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Innoviva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

