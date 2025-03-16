International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

IBM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $248.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $592,746,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $573,306,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

