Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,979,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.32 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IVZ

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.