iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stock Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.49. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

