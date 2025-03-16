iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,668,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 438,796 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 867,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 436,013 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 41,740 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $78.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

