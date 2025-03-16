Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Hold

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AFC Gamma by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 22.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AFC Gamma by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

